Police: Possibly 'distressed' woman missing, last seen in Red Rock Canyon

Elisabeth Reeves was last seen Wednesday at about 12:10 p.m. on the Lost Creek Trail in Red Rock Canyon, police said. (Photo: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro Police asked for the public's help in finding a missing endangered woman Thursday night.

Elisabeth Reeves was last seen Thursday at about 12:10 p.m. near the Lost Creek Trail in Red Rock Canyon, police said. The 34-year-old with blonde hair was wearing a dark jacket, black sweater, blue jeans and flip-flops, and carried a black backpack.

Hospitals were asked to check their registries for Reeves. She has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on her location was asked to call police at (702) 828-2907.

