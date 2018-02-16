Valley security expert offers active shooting response training to CCSD employees

The shooting in Parkland, Florida has renewed safety concerns at schools in the valley. One Las Vegas security expert said he wants to help teachers better prepare for an active shooter situation.

"I just think that the reality is that these situations aren't going away. What can we control? We can control our individual training," James Cameron, owner of Security Concepts Group said. He is a combat veteran and has been a first responder to five mass casualty situations.

He said local teachers deserve more training to help them prepare for a school shooting like the one Wednesday in Florida.

"I actually spoke to my daughter's teacher and asked her point blank after Oct. first, 'What training do you guys have?' And she said 'none.' They were actually instructed to not even discuss Oct. first," he said.

CCSD Police Captain Ken Young said school police go through active assailant training and have crisis response plans in place.



"We train throughout the year on how to respond how to get into and out of the school. We train in the various locations throughout the district because the schools are set up a little different for how to get in and identify and eliminate the threat," Young said.

Cameron said he wants to help schools be even more prepared.

"When you're not prepared and a situation does happen, you're at a loss. You're already at an extreme disadvantage," he said.

Cameron said it's important for teachers and staff to learn how to maximize their chance of survival when responding to an active shooter, how to care for victims who are hurt and how to properly evacuate.

"Having teachers aware that things can happen; 'Now what's my environment look like? And am I best prepared to handle the situation if it was to occur?" he said.

Cameron offered CCSD employees free access to an online active shooter preparedness training at http://www.scg-lv.com/

Teachers and CCSD employees can access the training for free by sending an email to info@scg-lv.com using their CCSD email address.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.