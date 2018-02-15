Driver ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries on US 95 / Jon - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries on US 95 / Jones off ramp

Posted: Updated:
A driver suffered critical injuries after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A driver suffered critical injuries after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:19 p.m. The US95 / Jones Boulevard off ramp closed as officers investigated. NHP said to avoid the area if possible.

