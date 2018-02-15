1 October survivors cope after Florida shooting

The shooting in Florida caused flashbacks and intense emotions for many survivors of the 1 October shooting.

The shooting in Florida caused flashbacks and intense emotions for many survivors of the 1 October shooting. Counselors for the Resiliency Center said this is very normal and they're still open and available to anyone who may need help.

Some 1 October survivors said Wednesday’s shooting brought them right back to the Route 91 Harvest Festival. They said want to take what they've learned to help the people of Florida.

“I started getting the pop ups on my phone and it's the same thing that kind of happened when I was getting ready for church and I found out about Sutherland Springs, when I didn't get out of bed for a few days,” survivor Christine Caria said.

Caria said she was in the supermarket getting treats for her husband for Valentine's Day when the news of the Florida school shooting started coming in.

“I sat in the corner of their bathroom shaking and crying and throwing up for approximately two hours. I was completely back to when it happened,” Caria said.

Heather Gooze said she got a call from her mom telling her not to turn on the news.

“You hear these stories and you know exactly what they're going through. You know what that first 24 hours was like. I mean, I can barely remember my first 72 hours afterwards,” Gooze said.

Therapist Monique Cox said thousands of survivors will be going through similar emotions this week.

“It seems unreal. I mean, you just be quiet for a few minutes and you go, 'Here we go again.' You know, just realizing it's gonna open old wounds, maybe create some new ones and we just have to hang on tight keep moving forward and be sensitive to everyone who was affected by Oct. first,” Cox said.

She said one way to cope is grounding.

“When you go through trauma, it disconnects you, so you need to reconnect. But you need to reconnect to someone or something that's very safe,” Cox explained.

For Gooze and Caria, coping means taking action.

“If I hear "thoughts and prayers" one more time, I wanna just vomit. I hate that term,” Caria said.

It's why they're working with the Brady Campaign. It's aimed not at gun control, but at controlling gun violence.

“We have a Route 91 survivor right now in Florida, from Parkland, who's got kids at that school. You know, so it's kind of a double whammy for them, you know. So any way that we can get the word out that that there's help, there's hope,” Gooze said.

The campaign has been working to start a fund specifically for victims of gun violence so they don't have to rely on public donations during a crisis.

“Right now, all we can do is kind of "kumbaya" and stand by each other and be survivors helping survivors and strangers helping strangers and just let people know they aren't alone,” Gooze said.

Friday there's a vigil scheduled in Las Vegas for the victims in Florida. It's at 7:00 p.m. at the Healing Garden at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard.

