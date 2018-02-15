Las Vegas Strip in 2020 expected to be a big money-maker, even in 'worst case scenario'

2020 could be a big money-maker for the Las Vegas Strip.

2020 could prove to be a big year for the economy in the Las Vegas Valley. That’s when several major projects are expected to open on the Strip.

Just this week, developers announced new life coming to an old building that’s been an eyesore for many on the Strip. Developers announced plans to open The Drew, along with two other resorts in 2020.

That’s on top of a new event venue plus the Raiders stadium. So one resort staffer said it’s ready for a bigger crowd.

“The community, the hotels, the energy, it's going to go perfect with what we're doing,” VP of Sales at Aria Tony Yousfi said.

An old theater was transformed into a large, luxurious space for meetings at Aria. The resort and casino nearly doubled its conference room space.

“Now we're able to take groups of up to 5,000 people. We're able to hold big general sessions, we're able to hold multiple conventions,” Yousfi said. “Before, we were able to look at a couple years out. Now with new types of businesses, we can book into 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023.”

He’s not the only one keeping an eye on 2020. That’s the year the Strip’s skyline will see some big changes, including a sphere-shaped event venue and the highly-anticipated Raiders stadium.

“More people come for the Raiders games, more people come when brand new resorts come,” financial expert Bruce Ford said. “It's new, it's shiny, it's desirable.”

Ford said the growth will have a ripple effect.

“They do go hand-in-hand,” he said. “This will build upon itself.”

While Ford can’t reveal exact numbers, he said there’s no question 2020 is projected to be a Hallmark year on the Strip.

“There’s the ‘most likely’ case, the ‘best’ case, the ‘worst’ case, but all of them are very good,” Ford said.

