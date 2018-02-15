Police release photo of father arrested in death of 10-month-old baby

Eric Chu was arrested in connection with the murder of his 10-month-old baby on Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo: LVMPD)

Police released a photo Thursday of a 31-year-old father arrested for killing his 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas on Jan. 24.

U.S. Marshals located Eric Chu in Chicago on Jan. 26 and he was arrested “in connection with the murder.” On Tuesday, Chu was extradited back to Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of Open Murder, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

[RELATED: Father arrested for killing 10-month-old baby in northwest Las Vegas]

On Jan. 23, at about 4:51 p.m., Metro police were called to the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard to respond to a 10-month-old baby, identified as Jordyn Chu, who was not breathing and a man threatening medical staff.

Jordyn was taken to Summerlin Hospital with life-threatening injuries "that appeared to be a result of battery," Metro said. Jordyn died the next night.

Police identified Chu as the suspect, determined he had left Las Vegas and arrested him in Chicago.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Metro Police Abuse and Neglect Section by phone at 702-828-3364.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.