Remaining section of Interstate 11 to open in Southern Nevada

Motorists will soon be able to use another section of the Interstate 11 Railroad Pass.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the remaining section, including the loop ramp access to northbound traffic, will open at noon on Feb. 20.

It marks the nearing completion of the first phase of the Interstate 11 project. The remaining initial segment of Interstate 11, south of the interchange, will not open until early April.

Motorists were reminded to use caution while driving through the work zone.

