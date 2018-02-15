Remaining section of Interstate 11 to open in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Remaining section of Interstate 11 to open in Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
A markup of Interstate 11. (Source: NDOT) A markup of Interstate 11. (Source: NDOT)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Motorists will soon be able to use another section of the Interstate 11 Railroad Pass. 

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the remaining section, including the loop ramp access to northbound traffic, will open at noon on Feb. 20. 

[RELATED: Officials break ground on landmark Interstate 11 project]

It marks the nearing completion of the first phase of the Interstate 11 project. The remaining initial segment of Interstate 11, south of the interchange, will not open until early April. 

[RELATED: Interstate 11 opening causes GPS glitch]

Motorists were reminded to use caution while driving through the work zone. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.