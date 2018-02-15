Las Vegas, Raiders named finalists for NFL Draft

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

The Raiders announced the professional football organization and the city of Las Vegas have a chance to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020.

In a statement released Thursday, The Raiders confirmed the NFL team and Las Vegas were selected as one of five finalists to host the major sporting event.

The National Football League will review bids from the selected clubs and host cities before announcing which two sites have been chosen at a league meeting in May.

Construction on the new 65,000-seat stadium where the Raiders will play in Las Vegas was slated to be completed by June 2020.

