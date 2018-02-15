FBI captures Las Vegas fugitive who beat wife to death

Noema Gonzalez, right, embraces Dysabel Munguia during a news conference to announce the addition of fugitive Jesus Munguia to the FBI's Top 10 most wanted list, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas (AP Photo / John Locher).

A Las Vegas fugitive wanted for the violent murder of his wife and mother to his four children has been arrested.

Convicted felon Jesus Roberto Munguia was located by a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force in conjunction with Mexican authorities, according to a FBI release. Federal authorities said Munguia was taken into custody by the Mexican Navy and with the assistance of the Mexican government he was extradited to Los Angeles where he faces multiple charges including first degree murder and kidnapping.

“We are so pleased with the capture of Munguia. He will now face justice for this terrible crime and Sherryl Sacueza’s family can begin the path to closure.” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse. "This action sends a clear message to fugitives like Munguia who think they can hide in another country: Working with our international partners, we will hunt you down, we will find you and we will bring you to justice.”

In November 2017, Munguia was added to the FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list which thrust the case into the national and international spotlight. The move ultimately resulted in information from authorities and people that led the FBI to Munguia's location and capture. Munguia is the 6th person to be added to the list from Nevada. According to police, he's a known gang member of 'TEPA 13' with a violent criminal history.

On July 1, 2008, Munguia lured his estranged wife, Sherryl Sacueza, back to their home after she left with their four children because he had threatened to kill them. The children, who were ages 6 to 12 at the time, were locked in a room by Munguia after they arrived at the home. He kidnapped Sacueza by forcing her into his car and driving to an unknown location.

Police said Munguia bound her hands with seat belts and used jumper cables to tie her neck to the car's headrest. He proceeded to beat her to death with a "blunt object, possibly the handle of a tire jack." After the heinous murder, Munguia drove the car back to their home and abandoned it in the driveway.

Sacueza's body was discovered on July 2, 2008 by her sister, an FBI release states. Her body was still tied down in the backseat of the car and found with multiple blunt force injuries to her face and head.

LVMPD's Homicide Section identified Munguia as the prime suspect in the murder. After unsuccessful attempts to locate Munguia, a federal warrant was issued by FBI Las Vegas for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the FBI maintained close contact with Sacueza's four children: Jessica, Dysabel, Jesse Jr. and Daniel. Sacueza's mother, Noema Guevara, was a strong advocate in the case who continued to remind investigators to keep her daughter's memory alive.

It is unknown at this time when Munguia will be transported to Las Vegas to face his crimes.

