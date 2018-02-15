Suspect arrested in shooting near Torrey Pines and Gowan

Officers responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect was arrested in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident in the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, at 12:11 p.m.

Police said a man was found shot in a car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers investigating a shooting near Torrey Pines & Gowan. @LVMPD_PIO is en route, we'll advise of a media staging area shortly. #LVMPDnews @LVMPDNWAC — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 15, 2018

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.