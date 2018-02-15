Suspect arrested in shooting near Torrey Pines and Gowan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect arrested in shooting near Torrey Pines and Gowan

Posted: Updated:
Officers responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Officers responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
(Kurt Rempe/FOX5) (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect was arrested in a shooting Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident in the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, at 12:11 p.m. 

Police said a man was found shot in a car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.