Man shot near Torrey Pines and Gowan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot near Torrey Pines and Gowan

Officers responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Officers responded to a shooting near Gowan Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Feb. 15, 2018. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident in the 6600 block of West Gowan Road, near Torrey Pines Drive, at 12:11 p.m. 

Police said a man was found shot in a car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said they believe the suspects were older teenagers. No arrests have been made. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

