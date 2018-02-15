Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting elderly woman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting elderly woman

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in southeast Las Vegas on Feb. 4.

According to a release, the 71-year-old victim was bringing in her garbage containers from outside her home near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue at 10:10 p.m. when she was approached by the suspect. 

The unidentified suspect then forced the woman into the garage where he sexually assaulted her, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a muscular build standing at 6'0." At the time of the assault, he covered his face with a stocking and wore dark clothing. 

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is urged to contact the LVMPD'S Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

