Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting elderly woman

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in southeast Las Vegas on Feb. 4.

According to a release, the 71-year-old victim was bringing in her garbage containers from outside her home near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue at 10:10 p.m. when she was approached by the suspect.

The unidentified suspect then forced the woman into the garage where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a muscular build standing at 6'0." At the time of the assault, he covered his face with a stocking and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest is urged to contact the LVMPD'S Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

