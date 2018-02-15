Lineup revealed for EDC Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lineup revealed for EDC Las Vegas

More than 250 top dance music artists from across the globe are set to perform at the 22nd Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. 

Concertgoers will witness epic sets by acts like Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Kaskade, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Zedd and more. They will dance from dusk till dawn in a celebration life, love, art and music while an eclectic selection of dance music artists will help shape the incredible energy at the three-day experience.

It's all going down at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Friday May 18 to Sunday, May 20. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Here is the full lineup of acts:

  • 12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise
  • 4B
  • A-Trak
  • AC Slater
  • ADIN
  • Adrenalize
  • Adriatique
  • AFK b2b SVDDEN DEATH
  • Afrojack
  • Alan Walker
  • Alpha 9
  • Andrew Bayer
  • Andy C
  • Angerfist
  • Animato
  • AniMe b2b Mad Dog
  • Arkham Knights
  • Armin Van Buuren
  • Astrix
  • ATB
  • Atmozfears
  • Avalon
  • Big Wild
  • BIJOU
  • The Binches
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
  • BlackGummy
  • Blankface b2b Maze b2b BloodThinnerz b2b Definitive
  • Blastoyz
  • Boogie T b2b Squnto
  • Borgeous
  • Borgore
  • Born Dirty
  • Boys Noize
  • Brennan Heart
  • Calyx & Teebee b2b Break
  • Carmada
  • Caspa
  • Charlie
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • Cheat Codes
  • Chris Lake
  • Chris Lorenzo
  • Christofi
  • Cirez D
  • Claude VonStroke
  • Code Black
  • Cold Blue
  • Conrank
  • Coone
  • Cosmic Gate
  • Crankdat b2b Dirty Audio
  • Crime Family
  • Da Tweekaz
  • Dabin
  • Darksiderz b2b Mekanikal
  • Darren Styles
  • Dash Berlin
  • Dateless
  • Datsik
  • Detlef
  • Digital Punk
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
  • Diplo
  • Dirt Monkey
  • DJ Hype b2b Hazard
  • DJ Isaac
  • DJ Mustard
  • DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith
  • Dombresky
  • Don Diablo
  • Dr. Fresch
  • Dr Phunk
  • Dr. Rude
  • DROELOE
  • Drumsound & Bassline Smith b2b Tantrum Desire
  • Dubloadz b2b Monxx
  • Ekali
  • Elephante
  • Eptic
  • Eric Prydz
  • Excision
  • Ferry Corsten
  • Firebeatz vs DubVision
  • Fisher
  • Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P
  • Fury b2b Fallen
  • G Jones b2b Eprom
  • Gabriel & Dresden
  • Gammer
  • Ganesh
  • Genix b2b Sunny Lax
  • Gentlemen’s Club
  • Getter
  • GG Magree
  • Gorgon City
  • GRAVEDGR
  • Green Velvet Presents La La Land
  • Griffin Stoller
  • Grum
  • Gryffin (DJ Set)
  • GTA
  • Gud Vibrations
  • Habstrakt
  • Hardwell
  • Headhunterz
  • HEKLER
  • Herobust
  • Honey Soundsystem
  • Hot Since 82
  • Ilan Bluestone
  • Illenium
  • Ivy Lab
  • Jace Mek
  • Jack Beats
  • Jai Wolf
  • Jamie Jones Presents Paradise
  • Jason Ross
  • Jauz
  • Jessica Audiffred
  • John 00 Fleming
  • John Digweed
  • Jordan Suckley Presents 3FECT
  • JOYRYDE
  • JSTJR
  • Junkie Kid
  • K?D
  • Kaskade
  • Kayzo
  • Keiji
  • Khalid
  • KITTENS
  • KSHMR
  • Kygo
  • Latmun
  • Lauren Lane
  • Lee Foss
  • Loadstar b2b Mind Vortex
  • Loco Dice
  • London On Da Track
  • Lost Frequencies
  • LOUDPVCK
  • Maceo Plex
  • Mariana BO
  • Markus Schulz
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • Master of The People
  • Matt Medved
  • MC DINO
  • Melé
  • Mija
  • Mike WiLL Made-It
  • Mister Blaqk
  • MK
  • Moksi
  • NGHTMRE
  • Nightstalker b2b SOOTHSLAYER
  • Notorius Two
  • Oliver Smith
  • Omair
  • Ookay (Live)
  • Parker
  • Paul Van Dyk
  • Paul Woolford
  • Pendulum (DJ Set)
  • Pulsatorz
  • R3HAB
  • Redlight
  • Rell The Soundbender b2b Rawtek
  • REZZ
  • Robotaki
  • Roger Shah (Live)
  • Sage Armstrong
  • Sam Jones
  • San Holo
  • SayMyName
  • Seven Lions
  • Shiba San
  • Shimon b2b Benny L
  • Shmitty b2b No Requests
  • Sinden b2b LO’99
  • Slander
  • SLATIN
  • Slushii
  • Snails
  • SNAVS
  • Solardo b2b CamelPhat
  • Space Jesus
  • spaceprodigi
  • Spag Heddy
  • Spencer Brown
  • Strange Club
  • Suae
  • Sub Zero Project
  • Subset
  • Tchami x Malaa [No Redemption]
  • The Pitcher
  • The Prototypes b2b TC
  • Tiësto
  • TNT aka Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy
  • Toneshifterz
  • Vini Vici
  • Virtual Self
  • VOLAC
  • Warface
  • Wasted Penguinz
  • Whethan
  • Will Clarke
  • Wongo
  • XIE
  • Yellow Claw
  • Yheti b2b Toadface
  • YOOKiE
  • Yultron
  • Yuuki Yoshiyama
  • Zedd
  • Zeds Dead
  • Zeke Beats
  • Zomboy

For the first time, camping ticketholders will have the unique opportunity to join an expanded festival experience with full lodging, interactive activities, and an exclusive Thursday night kickoff party. More information on Camp EDC can be found here.

