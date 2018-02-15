Lineup revealed for EDC Las Vegas

More than 250 top dance music artists from across the globe are set to perform at the 22nd Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers will witness epic sets by acts like Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Kaskade, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Zedd and more. They will dance from dusk till dawn in a celebration life, love, art and music while an eclectic selection of dance music artists will help shape the incredible energy at the three-day experience.

It's all going down at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Friday May 18 to Sunday, May 20. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Here is the full lineup of acts:

12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise

4B

A-Trak

AC Slater

ADIN

Adrenalize

Adriatique

AFK b2b SVDDEN DEATH

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Alpha 9

Andrew Bayer

Andy C

Angerfist

Animato

AniMe b2b Mad Dog

Arkham Knights

Armin Van Buuren

Astrix

ATB

Atmozfears

Avalon

Big Wild

BIJOU

The Binches

Black Tiger Sex Machine

BlackGummy

Blankface b2b Maze b2b BloodThinnerz b2b Definitive

Blastoyz

Boogie T b2b Squnto

Borgeous

Borgore

Born Dirty

Boys Noize

Brennan Heart

Calyx & Teebee b2b Break

Carmada

Caspa

Charlie

Charlotte de Witte

Cheat Codes

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

Christofi

Cirez D

Claude VonStroke

Code Black

Cold Blue

Conrank

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Crankdat b2b Dirty Audio

Crime Family

Da Tweekaz

Dabin

Darksiderz b2b Mekanikal

Darren Styles

Dash Berlin

Dateless

Datsik

Detlef

Digital Punk

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Diplo

Dirt Monkey

DJ Hype b2b Hazard

DJ Isaac

DJ Mustard

DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr. Fresch

Dr Phunk

Dr. Rude

DROELOE

Drumsound & Bassline Smith b2b Tantrum Desire

Dubloadz b2b Monxx

Ekali

Elephante

Eptic

Eric Prydz

Excision

Ferry Corsten

Firebeatz vs DubVision

Fisher

Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P

Fury b2b Fallen

G Jones b2b Eprom

Gabriel & Dresden

Gammer

Ganesh

Genix b2b Sunny Lax

Gentlemen’s Club

Getter

GG Magree

Gorgon City

GRAVEDGR

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Griffin Stoller

Grum

Gryffin (DJ Set)

GTA

Gud Vibrations

Habstrakt

Hardwell

Headhunterz

HEKLER

Herobust

Honey Soundsystem

Hot Since 82

Ilan Bluestone

Illenium

Ivy Lab

Jace Mek

Jack Beats

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones Presents Paradise

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jessica Audiffred

John 00 Fleming

John Digweed

Jordan Suckley Presents 3FECT

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

Junkie Kid

K?D

Kaskade

Kayzo

Keiji

Khalid

KITTENS

KSHMR

Kygo

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee Foss

Loadstar b2b Mind Vortex

Loco Dice

London On Da Track

Lost Frequencies

LOUDPVCK

Maceo Plex

Mariana BO

Markus Schulz

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Master of The People

Matt Medved

MC DINO

Melé

Mija

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mister Blaqk

MK

Moksi

NGHTMRE

Nightstalker b2b SOOTHSLAYER

Notorius Two

Oliver Smith

Omair

Ookay (Live)

Parker

Paul Van Dyk

Paul Woolford

Pendulum (DJ Set)

Pulsatorz

R3HAB

Redlight

Rell The Soundbender b2b Rawtek

REZZ

Robotaki

Roger Shah (Live)

Sage Armstrong

Sam Jones

San Holo

SayMyName

Seven Lions

Shiba San

Shimon b2b Benny L

Shmitty b2b No Requests

Sinden b2b LO’99

Slander

SLATIN

Slushii

Snails

SNAVS

Solardo b2b CamelPhat

Space Jesus

spaceprodigi

Spag Heddy

Spencer Brown

Strange Club

Suae

Sub Zero Project

Subset

Tchami x Malaa [No Redemption]

The Pitcher

The Prototypes b2b TC

Tiësto

TNT aka Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy

Toneshifterz

Vini Vici

Virtual Self

VOLAC

Warface

Wasted Penguinz

Whethan

Will Clarke

Wongo

XIE

Yellow Claw

Yheti b2b Toadface

YOOKiE

Yultron

Yuuki Yoshiyama

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zeke Beats

Zomboy

For the first time, camping ticketholders will have the unique opportunity to join an expanded festival experience with full lodging, interactive activities, and an exclusive Thursday night kickoff party. More information on Camp EDC can be found here.

