The Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour coming to Vegas

Grammy-winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will stop in Las Vegas on their first tour since 2000.

The Smashing Pumpkins just announced their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, which will celebrate the from their first 5 albums. Original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin will all hit the road for the 36-city tour.

Formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993’s 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995’s 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” Corgan said.

The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour will make a stop at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, September 2 at 7 p.m. The Smashing Pumpkins will perform some of their greatest hits from the 90s including "Tonight, Tonight" & "1979."

Tickets for the concert range from $36 to $168, and they go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. (PST). To purchase, click here.

