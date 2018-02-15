Las Vegas vigil to be held for Florida shooting victims - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas vigil to be held for Florida shooting victims

Posted: Updated:
A person holds a candle during a vigil in Las Vegas. (FOX5) A person holds a candle during a vigil in Las Vegas. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A candlelight vigil will be held in Las Vegas to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Florida. 

The Route 91 Foundation will hold the vigil on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Las Vegas Healing Garden at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard in downtown. 

Anyone who would like to attend the vigil is asked to bring a candle and come out to show love and support for the Parkland community. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.