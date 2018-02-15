Las Vegas vigil to be held for Florida shooting victims

A candlelight vigil will be held in Las Vegas to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Florida.

The Route 91 Foundation will hold the vigil on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Las Vegas Healing Garden at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard in downtown.

Anyone who would like to attend the vigil is asked to bring a candle and come out to show love and support for the Parkland community.

