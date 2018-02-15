South Point to undergo $40 million renovation

An image shows a remodeled room at the South Point. (Jim Decker & DK Productions, Inc.)

The South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa will undergo a $40 million remodel.

Renovation plans include redesigned guest rooms throughout the property’s three towers. The rooms will have new furniture, flooring, mini refrigerator, and bathroom upgrades.

The first phase of the redesign will begin in April and it is expected to be completed by September. The project is expected to take a total of three years to complete, crews will work on one tower per year and complete the project by September 2020.

Guests will be able to book renovated rooms by the end of 2018 for a $10 upgraded room fee.

Over the past five years, the property has made other improvements including the Costa del Sur Spa and Salon, building a professional bowling tournament plaza, expanding the Priefert Pavilion, and more.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.