LVMPD Explorer Program accepting applicants

Members of the LVMPD Explorer Program ride in a police vehicle (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Young adults have the opportunity to apply for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Explorer Program.

The LVMPD Explorer Program allows young adults to explore the different career paths in law enforcement including crime scene investigation, corrections, dispatch and police.

Anyone who's at least 16 years old to 20 years old with a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply. Eligibility requirements and program information can be found on www.lvmpdexplorers.com.

