LVMPD Explorer Program accepting applicants - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SLIDESHOW

LVMPD Explorer Program accepting applicants

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Members of the LVMPD Explorer Program ride in a police vehicle (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5). Members of the LVMPD Explorer Program ride in a police vehicle (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Young adults have the opportunity to apply for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Explorer Program. 

The LVMPD Explorer Program allows young adults to explore the different career paths in law enforcement including crime scene investigation, corrections, dispatch and police.

Anyone who's at least 16 years old to 20 years old with a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply. Eligibility requirements and program information can be found on www.lvmpdexplorers.com.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.