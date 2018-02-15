Clark County Aquatics in need of lifeguards and safety instructors

Spring hasn’t even sprung yet but Clark County is already looking ahead to summer and calling all lifeguard and water safety instructor hopefuls. Classes for training and testing begin soon. Clark County has 17 different pools and need to fill positions for the 2018 season.

LIFEGUARDS

You must be 15 1/2 years old. Training costs $70 for those willing to sign a 60-day employment contract with the county and $170 who don’t want to sign a contract. During the 27.5 hour classes, successful candidates must be able to retrieve a 10-pound weight from seven to 10 feet of water, tread water and swim 300 yards using a combination of breaststroke and front crawl. Pay starts at $9.50/hour with works hours ranging from 25-30 per week.

WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTORS

Must be at least 16 years old. Prerequisite skills include being able swim all competitive and resting strokes prior to enrollment. This class certifies individuals to teach the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim and Parent/Child Aquatic Programs. Fee is $80 for Clark County Employees and $210 for all others. There are multiple training classes available February through May at various pools.

The county is also looking to fill cashier positions at its pools. For more information call 702-455-1708 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks

