Revitalization continues at Boulevard Mall

Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway is swapping out traditional retailers for more attractions and experiences.

“This was a challenged area and today it’s not a challenged area,” Sansone Companies founder Roland Sansone said. Sansone Companies owns the mall. “It’s an area people have come back with their families and this is a safe area they can come back to.”

One of the latest additions to the mall is the Headz Up complex. The space will host a mural room where guests can take pictures with 3-D art and an escape room. It’s expected to open by March.

Boulevard Mall has seen a lot of changes since Sansone Companies bought it for $54 million in 2013, including the addition of SeaQuest Aquarium.

It’s also experienced losses. In 2017, the mall lost its Macy’s and J.C. Penny stores.

On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Mark Hutchison toured the constantly changing space. Hutchison told FOX5 the work being done at the mall is a sign of economic development in the community.

“You’re just seeing the jobs and the excitement back in the community that hasn’t been here for a very long time,” Hutchison said.

According to Sansone Companies, the transition has created more than 4,300 jobs over the course of the three years. Up next for the mall, a Galaxy Theater is expected to open up in the fall.

Sansone said the insurance company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will open an office in the second story of the former Macy’s space.

