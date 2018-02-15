Las Vegas police look for man in east valley robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a man involved in a December robbery in the east valley.

The suspect entered a business on the 2300 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on Dec. 30 about 7:39 p.m., police said in a press release. The suspect demanded money from an employee and when the employee refused, the suspect reached into his waistband, possibly for a weapon.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-6, 160 lbs. with a dark mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the word "Chicago," a grey jacket, dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

