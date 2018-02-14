Valley company responsible for deadly work site wants violations taken off its record

Nevada OSHA is changing its policies after settling a case with the company responsible for an unsafe work site that killed an employee last Aug. (FOX5)

A company responsible for the death of its employee at Tivoli Village in Aug. of 2016 is fighting to get fines and violations removed from its record. Ricardo Bautista was 30 years old when the scaffold he was working on collapsed. Performance Builders Incorporated was fined $7,000 for two serious violations stemming from the case.

In Jan., Jacquelyne Bautista and her attorneys filed a lawsuit against Performance Builders for the death of her husband.

Less than a month after the Tivoli Village collapse, OSHA determined Performance Builders was continuing to make the same deadly mistakes at a work site at the District, next to Green Valley Ranch. OSHA fined Performance Builders $5,600.

A few months later, Performance Builders was hit with $44,000 worth of fines for "willful" violations because of an unsafe scaffold at a third job site, Pinecrest Academy Inspirada.

The company's owner, Randy Sorensen, stated his employees did not need to place pins in his scaffold to lock it into place.

Since the accident, OSHA has admitted the fines should have been higher and agreed to change multiple policies as a result of a FOX5 investigation. OSHA blamed a lack of oversight for accidentally giving Performance Builders discounts on their fines.

OSHA settled the initial case with Performance Builders regarding the deadly Tivoli Village collapse, and Sorensen agreed to pay $7,000.

However, Sorensen has contested fines and violations stemming from the District case and the Pinecrest Academy Inspirada case. Nobody was injured in either case.

On Wednesday, after approximately six hours of testimony at a public hearing, members of the OSHA Review Board unanimously made a "preliminary" vote to remove at least one of the violations against Performance Builders stemming from the District case. A finalized determination could be made later this week.

Francis Milligan, a member of the OSHA Review Board, said he would not vote to dismiss violations stemming from a lack of safety pins. That issue was still up for debate.

"Human safety is my primary goal, and I don't want to see anyone hurt or killed in Nevada, and I take it very seriously," he said. "I'm hopeful that maybe there's a lesson that can be learned from this one."

Sorensen's attorney, Rick Roskelley, argued that the scaffold at the District was assembled in a way that would not necessitate the regulations cited by OSHA. He stated that pins were not necessary to keep the scaffold from collapsing because employees were not working around heavy machinery or during windy conditions.

OSHA called a witness to the stand who testified he saw employees up on the scaffold while forklifts operated in the area, which would have necessitated the use of pins.

Sorensen said he would not do an on camera interview, but he said he believed putting pins in his scaffold would make the scaffold more dangerous instead of less dangerous.

Testimony regarding the company's third case at Pinecrest Academy Inspirada is set to begin on Thursday.

After an official ruling is made, either side can appeal the decision made by the OSHA Review Board, asking for the case to be tried in Clark County District Court.

