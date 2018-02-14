1 October survivor says memories are too sad here, plans to relocate to recover

The Las Vegas Victims Fund Committee has released a preliminary plan detailing how more than $10 million will be distributed to victims of 1 October.

More than four months later, many 1 October survivors are still trying to get back to their normal lives. For one valley woman that means moving to Texas. Denise McClellan said there are just too many sad memories here. Now she wants a fresh start.

“It's hard and I know I'm not the only one going through this,” she said.

October 1 still haunts McClellan. She was working backstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that night when “I heard the first pop, pop, pop. And we thought it was fireworks,” she said.

Before she knew it, she was rushed inside a trailer to take shelter.

While she was safe inside, her husband Roy was running toward the danger.

“He went back and just started transporting people to the hospital,” she said. “They were using belts as tourniquets. He was very proud of himself. I was proud of him.”

After that night, Denise said she and her husband struggled to move on.

“I mean our lives were pretty much shut down... just shut down,” she said.

But just a few weeks after 1 October, Roy was killed in a hit and run. Then last week, Denise lost almost everything in a house fire. When she went back to see what was left, she found stickers and posters from the Harvest Festival.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I was like, it's all still here! and I grabbed it.”

But for Denise, this is a sign it’s time for a change.

“This is just too much. I see him everywhere there's just too many memories,” she said. “I can't do my job properly so I just need to reset.”

Denise said she’s not giving up. But after twenty years in the Las Vegas valley, she plans to head to Texas where she hopes she can find a new support system.

And she hopes her story will push other survivors to do whatever it takes to heal too.

“I’m not saying leaving is always the right answer,” McClellan said. “I'm leaving because I have nothing left here. A fresh start would be good, but keep talking about it and get help.”

Denise is looking for a 1 October support group in Texas.

