Police wives honor 1 October families celebrating Valentines without their loved ones

As those living down in Florida are dealing with a tragedy in their state, here in Las Vegas some victims of the 1 October shooting are spending their first Valentine’s Day without their loved ones.

Las Vegas Police wives want to remind those affected by the shooting that they are not alone.

Police wives held a special ceremony that began with a prayer for the 58 victims and their families, along with the south Florida community. During the ceremony, special guests Veronica Hartfield, the wife of fallen officer Charleston Hartfield, LVMPD officer Casey Clarkson, injured during the shooting, and the family of Erick Silva, a security officer shot and killed during the shooting, were given flowers and surprised with a cake specially made by Freed’s bakery. The cake will appear on the Food Network’s show “Vegas Cakes” later this spring.

Along with those victim’s families and survivors, police wives also gave thanks to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, but the support didn’t stop there.

“It’s really important to make sure that we let out first responders know that we love them,” said Metro police wife Cristy Pelletier. “It’s not anything that we will ever forget, we need to show that we have all the love and support that we can give especially during these times. I truly believe our community is Vegas strong.”

Following the ceremony, the police wives distributed an additional 2500 cupcakes across the valley to first responders and all the metro sub-stations who helped during the 1 October tragedy.

