Man killed in shooting near Carey and MLK in North Las Vegas

A man died after being shot near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. (Photo: Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

A man died after being shot near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Superior Position Street at about 4:40 p.m., where the 36-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to United Medical Center and later died, police said.

According to NLVPD, neighbors heard a verbal argument before several shots were fired. The shooter and victim knew each other and it didn't appear to be random, police said. Officers were interviewing several witnesses who heard the gunshots.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

It was the seventh homicide in North Las Vegas in 2018.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.