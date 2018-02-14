Vegas Golden Knights cross-train with Cirque Du Soleil

The Vegas Golden Knights took a break from the ice to train in the air Wednesday, training with Cirque Du Soleil. (FOX5)

The Vegas Golden Knights took a break from the ice to train in the air Wednesday. The team joined Cirque Du Soleil for some unique cross-training.

The team worked their upper body and core. They also tried their hand at juggling, balance and hoop work.

The head athletic trainer for the Golden Knights Jay Mellette used to work as a trainer for Cirque performers. He said changing up the routine and having an active rest day is exactly what the team needs.

"(We're) trying to get the boys out of their element, get them into an experience where it's safe, it's fun, it's unique and they're moving their bodies in a different way. Hope is that they can take that as rejuvenating energy being given to them here and take it out on the ice," Mellette said.

