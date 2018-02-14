Las Vegas police officer indicted on fraud and theft charges - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police officer indicted on fraud and theft charges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. James Melton was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury following fraud and theft allegations, according to LVMPD. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. James Melton was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury following fraud and theft allegations, according to LVMPD.
The investigation by the Nevada Attorney General's office and LVMPD began last July. Metro said Melton was "relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation." 

Melton has been with the LVMPD since March of 1994. He has been bailed out of CCDC, police said.

