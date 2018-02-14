CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher on child abuse charge

Clark County School District police arrested an elementary school teacher on a child abuse charge.

Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen, 34, was arrested after an investigation at Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, in November 2017. CCSD police said the investigation substantiated allegations of grabbing a student.

Raygoza-Rosen has been a first-grade teacher at the school since January 2007. Her employment status was listed as "assigned to home" since November.

Stay with FOX5 as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.