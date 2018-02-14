CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher on child abuse char - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD police arrest elementary school teacher on child abuse charge

CCSD Police arrested Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen on a child abuse charge Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo LVMPD) CCSD Police arrested Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen on a child abuse charge Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School District police arrested an elementary school teacher on a child abuse charge.

Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen, 34, was arrested after an investigation at Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, in November 2017. CCSD police said the investigation substantiated allegations of grabbing a student. 

Raygoza-Rosen has been a first-grade teacher at the school since January 2007. Her employment status was listed as "assigned to home" since November.

