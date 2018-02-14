Bus involved in crash in Overton

A school bus and a van collided in Overton Wednesday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 8:51 a.m. and reported the minivan was on fire.

According to Trooper Travis Smaka, of NHP, the van entered the path of the bus causing a head-on collision.

Smaka said it appeared the driver of the mini-van was distracted at the time of the crash.

The driver of the van was airlifted to University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.