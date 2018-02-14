Flights resume on tribal land after fatal Grand Canyon crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flights resume on tribal land after fatal Grand Canyon crash

Posted: Updated:
The Grand Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File) The Grand Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -

Flight restrictions put in place after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon have been lifted.

Three British tourists were killed in the crash Saturday on tribal land outside the national park. The medical examiner's office that did the autopsies says they died of multiple injuries.

The pilot and three other Britons were critically injured and taken to a Las Vegas trauma center.

[RELATED: Surviving victims, including pilot, of Grand Canyon helicopter crash flown to Las Vegas]

The Federal Aviation Administration had imposed flight restrictions on the Hualapai reservation for any aircraft not involved in rescue and recovery efforts. A spokesman said Wednesday that those restrictions are no longer in effect.

[RELATED: Responders describe rescue after helicopter crash near Grand Canyon]

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is expected before the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.