Charleston on-ramp to I-15 to close for eight month stretch

A map of the Charleston on-ramp and the I-15 details the upcoming closures (NDOT / FOX5).

An upcoming closure on the busy Interstate 15 will affect driver's commutes for months, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.

As a part of Project Neon, the Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 southbound will shutdown to construct a new portion of the freeway beginning on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. through mid-Oct., NDOT Public Information Officer Tony Illia confirmed.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving through the heavy construction zone and heed to detour signs. Another option to avoid the construction zone is to plan alternate routes of travel.

Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion project, will widen a 3.7 mile-long stretch of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue, a release said.

For more information on closures and construction updates, visit NDOTProjectNeon.com or Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages on @NDOTProjectNeon.

