Las Vegas tax return preparer pleads guilty to filing fraudulent returns

A tax return preparer from Las Vegas pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns Wednesday.

Ofelia Ronuillon, 62, prepared fraudulent income tax returns for clients through a business known as A.R. Financial LLC and later ARJC Tax Services in Las Vegas, according to documents and information provided to the court from 2009 through 2015. 

Ronquillo included false items on her clients' tax returns including bogus charitable claims, capital losses, and unreimbursed employee expenses-such as meals transportation expenses, as well as claimed inflated refunds that her clients were not entitled to. 

She admitted that she caused a tax loss of more than $2.7 million. 

A judge scheduled sentencing for May 17. She faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count, and a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. 

