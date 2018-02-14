Electric Daisy Carnival theme for Las Vegas revealed

The theme for EDC 2018 in Las Vegas is "Kinetic Love." (Source: EDC)

The theme for the upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas has been revealed.

"Kinetic Love" will fuel the three-day music festival. The theme "gives a nod to the unconditional appreciation and acceptance that thrives within dance music," Insomniac, the production company said.

Founder Pasquale Rotella is expected to reveal the roster of artists set to perform at EDC on Wednesday night.

EDC will take place at the Las Vegas Motorspeedway from May 18 through May 20.

Tickets are on sale for the event online.

