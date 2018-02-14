Las Vegas doctor charged with unlawful distribution of opioid, health care fraud

A Las Vegas pain management doctor was arrested Tuesday and charged with 29 counts of unlawful distribution of a powerful opioid painkiller and committing health care fraud.

Dr. Steven A. Holper, 66, was charged with seven counts of distribution of Fentanyl and 22-counts of providing a false statement related to a health benefits program.

According to allegations in an indictment, from about July 19, 2015, through March 12, 2016, Holper reportedly rescribed Subsys, a form of Fentanyl, to a patient without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.The indictment further states that from Nov. 21, 2013 through March 24, 2017, Holper knowingly made false statements to Medicare and private health insurance companies.

"Dr. Holper prescribed Subsys for patients without cancer and falsely represented 22 patients were cancer patients with breakthrough cancer pain, who were opioid-tolerant and eligible for Subsys," a press release from the attorney general's office stated.

The statutory maximum penalty for distribution of a controlled substance is 20 years in prison and the maximum penalty for health care fraud is 10 years in prison.

If you have a tip or information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids by doctors and pharmacies, call the Drug Enforcement Administration at 1-877-RX-Abuse (792-2873).

