Woman wins largest bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history

The lucky winner is pictured with Rampart Casino Bingo Manager Jo Farwell (Rampart Casino / FOX5).

A local woman won the largest Dual Daub bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history at a west Valley casino.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, walked away with a jackpot totaling $110,726 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino, according to a release.

She won the money after playing the popular bingo game on Feb. 10th.

