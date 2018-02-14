Woman wins largest bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman wins largest bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
The lucky winner is pictured with Rampart Casino Bingo Manager Jo Farwell (Rampart Casino / FOX5). The lucky winner is pictured with Rampart Casino Bingo Manager Jo Farwell (Rampart Casino / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A local woman won the largest Dual Daub bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history at a west Valley casino. 

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, walked away with a jackpot totaling $110,726 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino, according to a release. 

She won the money after playing the popular bingo game on Feb. 10th. 

