Career fair connects job seekers with employers

A Las Vegas career fair will feature dozens of employers looking to fill many open positions with qualified job seekers.

LasVegasJobs.com will host the career fair at Sunset Station on 1301 West Sunset Road on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available jobs include customer service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and sales positions, according to a release.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes. A resume review booth will also be available on-site.

For detailed information on available positions, visit www.LasVegasJobs.com.

