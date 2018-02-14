Home Depot hiring hundreds in Las Vegas for spring season

A Home Depot store aisle is shown in this undated photo (Home Depot / FOX5).

A national home improvement store is set to hire hundreds of employees for the upcoming spring season.

Home Depot will hire 400 associates for their busiest season in the Las Vegas area, according to a release. Applicants must fill out an online application that takes about 15 minutes to complete or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 to receive the application link.

Opportunities with Home Depot include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in varying in-store departments and in the company's distribution center.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

