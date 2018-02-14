February 14th marks National Donor Day

Valentine’s Day isn't just a day to give your heart to the one you love, it's also a good time to think about who could use it when you're done with it.

February 14th is National Donor Day and there are more than 120,000 people waiting for life-saving organ donations in the United States.

Becoming an organ donor is handled at the state level and interested donors can visit organdonor.gov to get started.

But organs aren't the only donations that can save lives. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. It takes 41,000 daily donations to accommodate that.

Contact your local blood back to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.