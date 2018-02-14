Bull captured in Las Vegas neighborhood

A bull was wrangled up after taking a stroll through a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metro police said they received a call about the animal at about 3 a.m. in the area of Vegas Drive and Rancho Drive.

It was not immediately clear how the bull got loose but despite offers from FOX's Mike Doria to capture the bull, officials were able to corral the animal.

.@LVMPD: Let me know if you need help w/ that #bull. I have professional experience in this arena ???? pic.twitter.com/F2dUjk75DT — Michael Doria (@MikeDoria) February 14, 2018

Officers from Metro's Bolden Area Command reached out to animal control officials and others with experience to capture the animal. With the help of a cowboy and his horse, the bull was placed in a trailer near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue at about 7 a.m.

The bull is safely in the trailer. Huge thanks to our #lvanimalcontrol team ???????????? he had been on the loose this morning near MLK/Washington. pic.twitter.com/Aj9srgTTiC — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 14, 2018

The City of Las Vegas said the animal control team is taking it to a livestock vet and then Horseman's Park to be housed until it can be reunited with its owner or rehomed.

An update on the bull that was loose this morning: our Animal Control team is taking it to a livestock vet to get checked out and then Horsemans Park to be housed until we can get it either back to its owner or rehomed. pic.twitter.com/9zkQQ81cn4 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.