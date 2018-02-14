Bull captured in Las Vegas neighborhood - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bull captured in Las Vegas neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
A bull was captured in a Las Vegas neighborhood on Feb. 14, 2018. (CityofLasVegas/Twitter) A bull was captured in a Las Vegas neighborhood on Feb. 14, 2018. (CityofLasVegas/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A bull was wrangled up after taking a stroll through a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday. 

Las Vegas Metro police said they received a call about the animal at about 3 a.m. in the area of Vegas Drive and Rancho Drive. 

It was not immediately clear how the bull got loose but despite offers from FOX's Mike Doria to capture the bull, officials were able to corral the animal.

Officers from Metro's Bolden Area Command reached out to animal control officials and others with experience to capture the animal. With the help of a cowboy and his horse, the bull was placed in a trailer near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue at about 7 a.m.

The City of Las Vegas said the animal control team is taking it to a livestock vet and then Horseman's Park to be housed until it can be reunited with its owner or rehomed. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.