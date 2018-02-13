Man shot and killed near Stratosphere

A man in his 30s was shot and killed on the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino, according to Metro Police.

Police said it happened at or near the apartments there, and was reported at 7:50 p.m. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, and neighbors reported seven or eight shots fired.

The shooting was reported by a next door neighbor, police said. No information on possible suspects was released.

