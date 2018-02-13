Man feeding cats shot and killed by stray bullet near Stratosphe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man feeding cats shot and killed by stray bullet near Stratosphere


A LVMPD patrol vehicle blocks the crime scene (Luis Marquez / FOX5). A LVMPD patrol vehicle blocks the crime scene (Luis Marquez / FOX5).


A man in his 30s was shot and killed by a stray bullet near the Stratosphere Monday night. 

Police responded to the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near Industrial Road and Sahara Avenue, at 7:50 p.m.

According to police, the man was outside of his apartment leaving food for some stray cats when a stray bullet struck him. Police said the bullet traveled 50 to 60 yards through an alley before it hit him. 

Police said at least eight bullets flew through the area when the drug-related shootout broke out. 

Police said the man was "truly an innocent victim."

Witnesses told police three to five people were involved in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.  

