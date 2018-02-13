Coroner identifies Las Vegas man shot and killed while feeding cats

Medical examiners have identified a man who was shot and killed by a stray bullet near the Stratosphere Monday night.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Pedro Rios.

Police responded to the 200 block of West New York Avenue, near Industrial Road and Sahara Avenue, at 7:50 p.m.

According to police, Rios was outside of his apartment dumping garbage and leaving food for some stray cats when a stray bullet struck him. Police said the bullet traveled 50 to 60 yards through an alley before it hit him.

Police said at least eight bullets flew through the area when the drug-related shootout broke out on Chicago Avenue.

Police said Rios was "truly an innocent victim."

Witnesses told police three to five people were involved in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

