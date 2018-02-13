Henderson police officer suffers minor injuries in accident - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson police officer suffers minor injuries in accident

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Henderson police officer was injured in a minor accident on Tuesday night.

According to police, an officer was riding his motorcycle at Decatur Boulevard and Pebble Road about 4:47 p.m. when he was knocked over by a car making an unsafe lane change. The officer suffered minor injuries including road rash, Henderson police said, and was not transported to a hospital.

Police said the driver will likely be ticketed. 

