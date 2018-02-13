Palms marquee removed for new digital display

Workers removed the marquee at the Palms on Tuesday to make way for a new digital sign.
[Can't see the images on a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the slideshow.]
The casino-resort is currently under a $485 million renovation. The property recently debuted a new buffet, cafe, and casino floor. Other plans include new entertainment concepts, new center bar, and a "refreshed" Pearl Concert Theater.
The all-new digital sign will be installed later this year.
Station Casinos announced it acquired the Palms for $312.5 million in 2016.
Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.