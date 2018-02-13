Palms marquee removed for new digital display - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Palms marquee removed for new digital display

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Workers removed the marquee at the Palms on Tuesday to make way for a new digital sign. 

The casino-resort is currently under a $485 million renovation. The property recently debuted a new buffet, cafe, and casino floor. Other plans include new entertainment concepts, new center bar, and a "refreshed" Pearl Concert Theater. 

The all-new digital sign will be installed later this year.  

Station Casinos announced it acquired the Palms for $312.5 million in 2016. 

