Palms marquee removed for new digital display

Workers removed the marquee at the Palms on Tuesday to make way for a new digital sign.

The casino-resort is currently under a $485 million renovation. The property recently debuted a new buffet, cafe, and casino floor. Other plans include new entertainment concepts, new center bar, and a "refreshed" Pearl Concert Theater.

The all-new digital sign will be installed later this year.

Station Casinos announced it acquired the Palms for $312.5 million in 2016.

