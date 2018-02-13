Las Vegas police searching for suspected restaurant robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business.

The incident occurred on Feb. 9 at a restaurant in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Polaris Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached the counter, with a hoodie over his head and demanded money. After getting money, the suspect left the restaurant.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 30's, standing approximately 5'10" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was unshaven, possibly with a thin mustache and a bruise under his right eye. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey sweatshirt with the "GAP" logo on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

