Las Vegas police searching for suspects in attempted kidnappings

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating at least four attempted kidnappings in the Valley.

On Feb. 6 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Marlin Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue, to investigate reports of a man attempting to pull a 6-year-old girl into a car against her will. The suspect was confronted by neighbors and he released the child. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

At 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, where someone reported a similar incident. A man approached a 7-year-old girl playing on the playground and he attempted to take her with him. The suspect was confronted by a family member and he released the child. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, 18- to 20-years-old, with a medium build. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes.

The vehicle was described as a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows.

Police released video of a suspect's vehicle in connection with attempted kidnappings. >https://t.co/fBouh6kKr9 pic.twitter.com/uXKQpOW5Jn — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 13, 2018

Police also confirmed two additional attempted kidnappings involving students at Saville Middle School. Police said they are looking for another suspect related to the incidents. However, a similar red vehicle was described in these two incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigation section by phone at 702-828-3755 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

