Las Vegas police searching for suspects in attempted kidnappings - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for suspects in attempted kidnappings

Posted: Updated:
Police released a sketch of an attempted kidnapping suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Police released a sketch of an attempted kidnapping suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating at least four attempted kidnappings in the Valley. 

On Feb. 6 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Marlin Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue, to investigate reports of a man attempting to pull a 6-year-old girl into a car against her will. The suspect was confronted by neighbors and he released the child. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. 

At 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, where someone reported a similar incident. A man approached a 7-year-old girl playing on the playground and he attempted to take her with him. The suspect was confronted by a family member and he released the child. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. 

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, 18- to 20-years-old, with a medium build. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray Nike shoes. 

The vehicle was described as a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows. 

Police also confirmed two additional attempted kidnappings involving students at Saville Middle School. Police said they are looking for another suspect related to the incidents. However, a similar red vehicle was described in these two incidents. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigation section by phone at 702-828-3755 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.