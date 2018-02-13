Officials to break ground on Downtown Summerlin ballpark - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials to break ground on Downtown Summerlin ballpark

A rendering shows the exterior of the Las Vegas Ballpark.
A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Las Vegas ballpark is expected to take place on Feb. 23. 

The Howard Hughes Corporation, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, local leaders, major and minor league baseball executives and the Las Vegas 51s will be there. 

The ballpark will be the future home for the Las Vegas 51s. 

It will be located in Downtown Summerlin and have 10,000 seats for fans. 

