Red Rock will be fee free on Presidents' Day

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee free on Presidents' Day.

Amenity-related fees will be waived on Feb. 19. However, other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use will remain in effect.

Fees for Red Rock will increase the following day, on Feb. 20. The increase will put prices at $15 for cars, $10 for motorcycles, $5 for bicycles and pedestrians, $20 for individual campsites, $10 for walk-in campsites, and $60 for group campsites. The fee for the Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will not increase and remain at $30 per year.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.