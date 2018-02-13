Red Rock will be fee free on Presidents' Day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Red Rock will be fee free on Presidents' Day

Posted: Updated:
A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5) A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee free on Presidents' Day. 

Amenity-related fees will be waived on Feb. 19. However, other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use will remain in effect. 

Fees for Red Rock will increase the following day, on Feb. 20. The increase will put prices at $15 for cars, $10 for motorcycles, $5 for bicycles and pedestrians, $20 for individual campsites, $10 for walk-in campsites, and $60 for group campsites. The fee for the Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will not increase and remain at $30 per year. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.