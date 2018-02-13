Speed blamed in rollover crash that killed AMR employee, patient - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Speed blamed in rollover crash that killed AMR employee, patient in Las Vegas

Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP) Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP)
AMR addresses the media during a press conference on Feb. 13, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) AMR addresses the media during a press conference on Feb. 13, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
An American Medical Response employee and a patient were killed after a transport van rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway late Monday night. 

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:47 p.m. Monday. 

According to NHP, the driver of the Ford Econoline cargo van lost control while transporting a non-ambulatory patient to a skilled nursing facility. NHP said the driver was gong too fast for the wet road conditions and lost control of the van. It started to rotate counterclockwise, went off the road on the left side, and struck a fence on the Interstate 15 junction to westbound Interstate 215. 

AMR attendant Garry John, 57, and patient Robert Niedbalski, 58, were in the back of the van and died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

"This is a first responder we lost," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "When NHP responds to these fatal crashes it's always a tragedy but it hits home when it's one of our own."

NHP said there was dashcam footage from the transport van. 

Scott White, regional director for AMR and Medicwest, said the vehicle began transporting the patient at 11:29 p.m. At 11:48 p.m., the driver called out "mayday" twice over the radio. Dispatch then notified the supervisor. Supervisors and other first responders went to the scene. 

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday. 

White said, "this is an extremely sad day." He added that John had been with the company for four years and will be "sorely missed." John was described as being "friendly in nature."

The driver of the AMR vehicle said he did not want to be identified and said he was extremely shaken up and wanted to extend his deepest condolences to the family of John and Niedbalski.

White said he wanted to "send them our deepest condolence" when he addressed the victim's family during a press conference. 

"We see people at their worst, and we go to help," White said. "All of us got in this business to help so this hits home to know someone we had in our care, and then this happens."

White said the transport vans do have restraints for the driver, attendant, and patient. He said the "attendant did have (the) restraint system."

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp was closed. 

American Medical Response released a statement on social media following the crash:

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

