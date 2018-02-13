Paramedic, patient killed in ambulance rollover on Las Vegas Boulevard and 215

Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP)

An American Medical Response first responder and a patient were killed after an ambulance rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway Tuesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash at about 12:44 a.m.

According to NHP, an AMR ambulance hydroplaned while transporting a nonambulatory patient to a care facility. The driver lost control, went into the embankment, and rolled over on the Interstate 15 junction to westbound Interstate 215.

It is with heavy hearts that NHP Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving an AMR ambulance. A patient and first responder are confirmed deceased. Our hearts go out to the patients family and our first responders at AMR. #?????? #?????? #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/CK06vQUj6e — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2018

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The emergency medical technician and the patient were pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP Troopers, @LVMPD_Traffic and First Responders from @AMRLasVegas have finished the escort of the fallen AMR First Responder from the scene of last nights Fatal Crash. Rest In Peace Sir. #?????? #?????? #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/zVxGKnLERu — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2018

NHP investigators cited weather as a factor.

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp was closed.

#breaking Fatal Crash LV Blvd to go IR215 WB. Ambulance Rollover, 2 deceased at this time. 15NB to IR215WB ramp closed. PIO Enroute. Expect delays in the area. Check back for updates #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 13, 2018

American Medical Response released a statement on social media following the crash:

