Paramedic, patient killed in ambulance rollover on Las Vegas Boulevard and 215

Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP) Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP)
An American Medical Response first responder and a patient were killed after an ambulance rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway Tuesday. 

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash at about 12:44 a.m. 

According to NHP, an AMR ambulance hydroplaned while transporting a nonambulatory patient to a care facility. The driver lost control, went into the embankment, and rolled over on the Interstate 15 junction to westbound Interstate 215.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The emergency medical technician and the patient were pronounced dead at the scene. 

NHP investigators cited weather as a factor. 

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp was closed. 

American Medical Response released a statement on social media following the crash:

