AMR employee, patient killed in rollover crash in Las Vegas

Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP) Officials escorted the body of a paramedic to the coroner's office on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: NHP)
AMR addresses the media during a press conference on Feb. 13, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) AMR addresses the media during a press conference on Feb. 13, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An American Medical Response employee and a patient were killed after a transport van rolled over on Las Vegas Boulevard at the 215 freeway Tuesday. 

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash at about 12:44 a.m. 

According to NHP, the driver of the vehicle lost control while transporting a nonambulatory patient to a skilled nursing facility. The vehicle went into the embankment and rolled over on the Interstate 15 junction to westbound Interstate 215. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash but noted it was raining in the area and the roads were slick. 

NHP said there is dashcam footage from the transport van. 

Scott White, regional director for AMR and Medicwest, said the vehicle began transporting the patient at 11:29 p.m. and at 11:48 p.m. the driver called out "mayday" twice over the radio. Dispatch then notified the supervisor. Supervisors and other first responders went to the scene. 

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday. The AMR attendant, identified as 57-year-old Garry John, and the unidentified patient were pronounced dead at the scene. 

White said, "this is an extremely sad day." He added, John had been with the company for four years and will be "sorely missed." John was described as being "friendly in nature."

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was devastated and "shaken up," White said. 

White said he wanted to "send them our deepest condolence" when he addressed the victim's family during a press conference. 

White said the transport vans do have restraints for the driver, attendant, and patient. He said the "attendant did have (the) restraint system."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

The I-15 northbound to 215 westbound ramp was closed. 

American Medical Response released a statement on social media following the crash:

